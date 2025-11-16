Amid feud with Tejashwi, Rohini Acharya says going to Mumbai: 'Just disowned my brother'

Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, who recently cut ties with the RJD and publicly accused Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides of mistreating her, has doubled down on her allegations while heading to Mumbai to stay with her in-laws. Rohini Acharya has doubled down on her allegations since she left the RJD and quit politics on November 15.(X/Rohini Acharya)

Speaking to reporters, she said her parents and sisters stood firmly by her and reiterated that she had “disowned” only her brother.

“... Whatever I had to say I have said on my social media... I have not lied about anything that happened... You may go and ask all of this to Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, Rachel Yadav, and Rameez... My father has always stood by me," Acharya told ANI.

Rohini Acharya, who contested Lok Sabha polls from Saran last year, said she is moving to Mumbai as her mother-in-law is “extremely worried” about her. Acharya is married to a Singapore-based software engineer.

“My parents and my sisters were crying for me yesterday. I am blessed to have parents like them... In a family where there are brothers, only they should be making sacrifices for the family... I have just disowned my brother. My parents and my sisters are with me... I am going to Mumbai to my in-laws' house. My mother-in-law is extremely worried about me after all this, and she has called me back. I am going to my mother-in-law,” she added.

Acharya quit the RJD and walked away from politics just a day after the Bihar Assembly election results. The party is still reeling from its sharp fall in the Bihar Assembly elections, where its seat tally dropped dramatically from 75 to around 25.

What did Rohini Acharya say?

In her posts, she alleged she had been subjected to “filthy abuses” and claimed someone had even tried to hit her with a slipper during an altercation involving two of Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides, Sanjay Yadav, now an RJD Rajya Sabha MP, and Rameez, a long-time associate.

Rohini’s allegations triggered a dramatic reaction from her elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from both the party and the family earlier this year.

A widening family feud

Posting through the Janshakti Janata Dal’s social media account, he wrote that the episode had “shaken [his] heart to the core”. He said he had tolerated many attacks on himself, but the humiliation of his sister was “unbearable under any circumstances”.

He warned that the consequences of this “injustice” would be harsh and directly appealed to Lalu Yadav: “Father, give me a signal just one nod, and the people of Bihar will bury these Jaichands.”

Accusing “a few faces” of clouding Tejashwi’s judgment, Tej Pratap said the fight was now about “the dignity of a daughter and the self-respect of Bihar”.

He was removed from the RJD earlier this year after a Facebook post that stirred controversy over claims of a romantic relationship, a chapter that reignited discussions around his strained marriage and ongoing divorce case with Aishwarya Rai.