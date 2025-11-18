After humiliating Bihar election result, here's how Prashant Kishor will 'repent' loss

After an embarassing defeat for the Jan Suraaj party in Bihar assembly elections 2025, its co-founder PRashant Kishor has taken responsibility for the loss and stated he will now repent for his failure. Speaking to supporters in his first remarks since Jan Suraaj bagged no seats in the Bihar elections, Kishor stated he will take on a maun vrat (vow of silence) for one day. (PTI)

“I will work twice as hard as you've seen me work over the past three years and put in all my energy. There's no question of backing down. There's no turning back until I fulfil my resolve to make Bihar better,” Kishor said.

“I will observe a day-long silent fast at the Gandhi Bhitiharwa Ashram on November 20th... We may have made mistakes, but we have not committed any crime,” the JSP founder said, adding that the party conducted its campaigning without spreading caste-based, religion-based hate.

“We have not committed the crime of giving money to the poor, innocent people of Bihar and buying their votes,” he added further.

PK to stay involved in JSP politics

The day after the Election Commission announced the result of the Bihar assembly elections, Uday Singh, president of Jan Suraaj Party said that PK will continue to be involved in politics and work towards the development of Bihar.

Jan Suraaj Party, founded by strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, faced a major setback in its electoral debut, after it failed to win a single seat despite contesting nearly all 243 constituencies in the 2025 Bihar polls.