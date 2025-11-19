Bihar govt formation LIVE updates: Nitish to tender resignation; key BJP, JD(U) meets today

The oath-taking ceremony of the new NDA Bihar government will take place in the iconic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday, November 20, preparations for which are in full swing.

The grand oath-taking ceremony will be attended by dignitaries such as PM Modi, home minister Amit Shah, several union minister and chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states.

The current Bihar assembly’s term ends on November 22, and the 18th assembly will be constituted on or before that date.

Who will be next CM?

While there is no official confirmation yet on who will become the next Bihar chief minister, speculation is rife that Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest-serving chief minister, will get the top job again.

Bihar government formation | Key points

-Some statements by NDA leaders hinted at “surprise elements” in the new cabinet.

-“The big mandate means a lot of work and NDA may like to have a new look team blending youth with experience without affecting the social equation,” said a senior NDA leader.

-Nitish Kumar on Tuesday took stock of preparations for the oath-taking ceremony scheduled at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan at 11 am on Thursday.

-Both Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party will have their legislature party meetings on Wednesday.

-A BJP functionary told Hindustan Times that the confirmation about chief minister would come on Wednesday after the legislature party meetings.

-The meetings may also offer clues about who could be considered for the deputy chief minister post.