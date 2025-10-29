Bihar: MLA among 10 leaders expelled by RJD for ‘anti-party activities’

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday expelled 10 of its leaders, including an MLA who is contesting the assembly elections against the party's official candidate after being denied a nomination, PTI reported. RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav during a press conference in Patna. (PTI)

The development comes a day after the party had expelled two sitting MLAs and 25 other leaders, including five former legislators, from the party on Tuesday.

Among those expelled on Wednesday include Fateh Bahadur Singh, the MLA from Dehri, according to PTI.

State RJD president Mangani Lal Mandal said in a statement that Fateh Bahadur Singh and nine others have been expelled for "anti-party activities".

The list of expelled leaders includes state vice president Satish Kumar and former MLAs Gulam Jilani Warsi and Reyazul Haq Raju.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took a jibe at RJD over the expulsions, saying that at this rate, the party will soon be left without any workers.

Sharing the latest list of leaders expelled from the RJD on his X handle, he wrote: "At this rate, the party will soon be left without any workers as well as voters."

The state will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.