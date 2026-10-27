Bihar MLC polls: Congress candidate alleges CCTV missing at Bankipore counting hall, stages sit-in

Allegations over the absence of CCTV cameras inside the counting hall surfaced at the Bankipore Government Girls High School on Tuesday, as Congress candidate Sanjay Yadav staged a sit-in demanding surveillance inside the venue for the Bihar Legislative Council’s Patna Teachers’ constituency election.

A candidate staged a sit-in demanding surveillance inside the venue for the Bihar Legislative Council’s Patna Teachers’ constituency election. (ANI/File)

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Yadav said cameras had been installed on the counting premises but were missing from the hall itself, despite the presence of wiring. Follow live updates on MLC election results here

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Though videography of the entire counting process using ballot papers was being done, he said the absence of CCTV cameras raised suspicions of possible manipulation of the result.

Deep Dive What did Congress candidate Sanjay Yadav allege about CCTV cameras at the Bankipore MLC counting hall? Yadav alleged that cameras had been installed on the counting premises but were missing from inside the hall, despite wiring being present. He staged a sit-in demanding surveillance inside the venue. Why did candidates demand CCTV surveillance inside the Bankipore counting hall? Sanjay Yadav said the absence of cameras raised suspicions of possible result manipulation. RJD candidate Sanjeev Kumar Singh also questioned the alleged lack of cameras and said he would raise the issue with the Election Commission. Was the vote-counting process being recorded at Bankipore despite the CCTV allegation? Yes. Yadav said the ballot-paper counting process was being videographed, although he objected that CCTV cameras were not present inside the hall. JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar said the Election Commission was closely monitoring the count.

RJD candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh also expressed surprise over the alleged lack of cameras inside the hall. He said he would raise the matter with the Election Commission of India (ECI), pointing out that CCTV cameras were installed even in counting halls for panchayat elections.

Sitting MLC dismisses claims

JD(U) candidate and sitting MLC Neeraj Kumar, however, downplayed the objections.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the Election Commission of India (ECI) closely monitored the counting process and questioned why opposition candidates were raising allegations soon after counting began at 8am. He wondered what further allegations they might make once the results were declared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the Election Commission of India (ECI) closely monitored the counting process and questioned why opposition candidates were raising allegations soon after counting began at 8am. He wondered what further allegations they might make once the results were declared. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the frontrunners for the Patna Teachers’ seat are sitting MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav of the BJP, Sanjeev Singh (RJD), Vidya Jyoti (Jan Suraaj Party) and Sanjay Yadav (Cong).

Counting of votes is underway for 28 MLC seats across the Legislative Councils of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka.