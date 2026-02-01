Edit Profile
    Bihar moves NEET student death case to CBI, family voices distrust

    The deceased’s parents expressed distrust in the CBI, citing alleged delay and suspected tampering with evidence.

    Published on: Feb 01, 2026 6:33 AM IST
    By Avinash Kumar
    PATNA : The Bihar government on Saturday decided to hand over the probe into the mysterious death of a 17-year-old NEET aspirant to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with the parent’s of the deceased demanding the probe to be monitored by the high court.

    Bihar seeks CBI probe into NEET aspirant's death (Hindustan Times File)

    State’s deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary in a post on X said: “CM Nitish Kumar has requested the central government to hand over the investigation of the NEET student’s death case in Patna to the CBI so that the incident can be thoroughly probed in a transparent and impartial manner.”

    However, the deceased’s parents expressed distrust in the CBI, citing alleged delay and suspected tampering with evidence.

    “We never demanded a CBI probe. The CBI will do the same thing that the SIT has been doing. There should be a probe under the supervision of the court,” the girl’s father said.

    The 17-year-old girl was found unconscious in her hostel room in Patna on January 6. She died at a hospital on January 11.

    • Avinash Kumar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Avinash Kumar

      Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

