Bihar police arrest bootleggers’ associates from Haryana in Muzaffarpur
- Police said some of influential traders of IMFL from Haryana are running a big alcohol smuggling racket across the country with political patronage.
The Bihar police said Monday that one of its anti-liquor squads arrested four associates of bootleggers from Haryana late Sunday night who were on their way to bail them out of jail.
A team from the Ahiapur police station arrested the four men when they were approaching a roundabout on national highway 28. Police also seized their car.
Their associates had been arrested on Thursday from a tourist bus in the Aurai police station area. The police had also seized a large number of bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The bus was heading towards Sitamarhi.
Deputy superintendent of police (town) Ram Naresh Paswan said that a team was deployed after a tip off.
“The team, led by station house officer of Ahiapur police station Sunil Kumar Razak set up barricades near Bairia roundabout. Every suspected vehicle was being checked minutely. Meanwhile, the driver of a car, bearing a Haryana registration number tried to flee after seeing the police barricades. Our team chased the car and took four persons including the driver into custody. They were taken to the police station and quizzed,” Paswan said.
The police officer claimed they had confessed their association with the smugglers who were arrested from the bus.
“They told the interrogating officers that they had come to get their associates out on bail. They also revealed some more facts about the modus operandi of alcohol smuggling in the dry states like Bihar and Gujarat. Some of the influential traders of IMFL from Haryana are running a big racket across the country with political patronage,” Paswan said.
The DSP also said that the information provided by the four men are being verified.
Meanwhile, a team of Bihar excise arrested Pushpindar Singh Dhariwal from SAS Nagar of Mohali in Punjab on Sunday and brought him to Muzaffarpur on transit remand. He was arrested in connection with two cases pending with the Brahmapura police station in Muzaffarpur and Majhi police station of Saran district.
A policeman on condition of anonymity said that Dhariwal has made many startling revelations. “He has confessed that he had sent more than 200 consignments of IMFL to Muzaffarpur since Bihar became a dry state. He has admitted to running a racket with his father and some local associates from Mohali. A strongman from western diara of Gandak in Muzaffarpur district is his partner in the state. Some others from Bihar are also purchasing IMFL from him. All payments are being made either in cash or through net banking. Even bitcoins are being used for illegal transactions.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak spouses of Kashmiri men flag their plight, seek citizenship, travel papers
- The group of women appealed to the governments of India and Pakistan to look into their issues from a humanitarian point of view because they have been unable to go home and meet families and relatives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not subject to removal’: Twitter on Haryana minister Vij’s tweet on Disha Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arvind Kejriwal to visit Meerut, address ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ on February 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit Russia from Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab's civic body elections: SEC announces re-polling in 3 booths of Patiala
- SEC said that repolling would be held on February 16, from 08.00 am to 04.00 pm and counting will take place on February 17.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar police book JD-U MLA in murder case of former member of district board
- Police said a dispute over contract work appears to be the main reason behind the murder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of assembly polls, Sabarimala issue back on radar in Kerala
- Nearly 50,000 people were booked at the height of the temple agitation three years ago and youngsters are running pillar to post amid a host of cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC panel on farm laws holds consultations with agri-professionals, academicians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar police arrest bootleggers’ associates from Haryana in Muzaffarpur
- Police said some of influential traders of IMFL from Haryana are running a big alcohol smuggling racket across the country with political patronage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
18-19 Covid-19 vaccine candidates in pipeline, says Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two associates of terror outfits LeT, TuM arrested in Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
33-yr-old woman in Assam hospitalised after acid attack, accused arrested
- The woman who sustained burn injuries on the left side of her face and left shoulder has been admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM Modi approves ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for Jalgaon victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu created toolkit, say Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Rustom-2 UAV gets massive upgrade, will soar to 27,000 feet in April
- DRDO's hard push to Rustom-2 is seen in the context of the continuing efforts to indigenously produce cutting-edge military equipment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox