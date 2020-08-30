e-paper
Home / India News / Bihar polls: Congress to hold virtual rallies across state from September 1

Bihar polls: Congress to hold virtual rallies across state from September 1

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:10 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Patna
All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge for Bihar, Ajay Kapoor (L) addressing a press conference on upcoming assembly elections at state headquarters in Patna. (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)
The Congress party has decided to hold virtual rallies across Bihar from September 1 ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The development comes as several top BJP leaders are scheduled to arrive in Bihar after September 6 in view of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Earlier, Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and Congress Campaign Committee Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh had said that the seat-sharing in Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has still not been finalised but added that all smaller allies like Left front, RLSP, HAM will be adjusted.

It was reported that left parties, especially the Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI(M) and CPI(ML), are ready for an alliance with the Mahagathbandhan to “defeat the NDA” in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

On August 27, left party leaders had met RJD state president Jagdanand Singh and discussed a greater unity between the Opposition Grand Alliance and the Left parties for the Bihar poll.

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties.

