Bihar schools and colleges to partially reopen from today after dip in Covid cases

As Covid-19 cases are declining in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar has permitted schools, colleges and other institutions to resume in an offline mode from Monday. All government and private schools in Bihar can reopen for Class 11 and 12 students, according to state government order. Schools can open on alternate days with 50 per cent capacity and by following strict Covid-19 protocols, the government order said.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Kumar, Additional chief secretary, Education, Bihar, announced the reopening of Bihar educational institutes. He wrote, "#bihar is opening its universities, colleges and class 11th and 12th with 50% attendance on alternate days and full COVID safety protocol."

Earlier, Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhury had announced plans to reopen schools and colleges in a graded manner. Guidelines for holding classes in schools were also issued for the safety of students and teachers amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Here's the latest guidelines for Bihar school reopening:

Schools with maximum number of students will be required to hold classes in two shifts. Staggered entry and exit of students and staff will have to be followed. Before reopening, seating and sanitisation plans need to be worked out. Schools and colleges are barred from holding functions or cultural events. Schools, colleges will have to make special arrangements for vaccinating teachers, staff and students above 18 years of age against Covid-19.