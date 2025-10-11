Bihar: Sitting BJP MLA from Alinagar resigns, says ‘My self-respect has been hurt’

Darbhanga: Sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Alinagar in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, Mishri Lal Yadav, has resigned from the party, alleging disrespected within the BJP. Mishri Lal Yadav’s assembly membership was cancelled in June 2025 following his conviction in a 2019 assault case, but the Patna high court restored it a month later.

“My self-respect has been hurt. Even as an MLA, I was not given due respect in the party. Therefore, my continued stay in the BJP is not justified,” Yadav said in his resignation statement.

Yadav was elected from the Alinagar assembly seat in 2020 on a Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) ticket and later joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). His assembly membership was cancelled in June 2025 following his conviction in a 2019 assault case, but the Patna high court restored it a month later.

He said that the NDA had won the election in Alinagar for the first time due to his efforts, but today the party has pushed him and his community to the margins.

Amid speculations about his next political move, Yadav said he has entrusted his son to decide the family’s future course and hinted at the possibility of joining the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The Alinagar constituency, created after the 2008 delimitation, elected RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddiqui in the 2010 and 2015 assembly elections. However, in the 2020 polls, RJD candidate Vinod Mishra lost the seat.