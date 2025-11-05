Bihar: The ruling NDA has a new caste equation to counter ‘MY’ -- the ‘BMB’ in Seemanchal

Forbesganj: Chief minister Nitish Kumar, the face of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, is looking at the unlikely combination of the Brahmin-Muslim-Baniya (BMB) communities to take on the opposition’s tested Muslim-Yadav (MY) blend in the 24 assembly seats of the Seemanchal region of the state. Chief minister Nitish Kumar, the face of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

Local NDA leaders said they are following the guidelines of Union home minister Amit Shah, often referred to as ‘Chanakya’ — the mentor of Chandragupta Maurya, founder of the ancient Magadha empire — in trying a new combination of communities.

Elaborating on the move, Damyanti Yadav, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee from the Narpatganj assembly seat, said the party is no longer seen to be antagonistic to local Muslims and Yadavs. “We are trying to convince them that if the NDA is the worst for them, the Mahagathbandhan too is not the best. The results will show that a lot of Muslims have voted for parties other than the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The attraction of brain (Brahmins) and money (Banias) in the NDA has pushed Muslims towards the good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. The new BMB will certainly ensure the NDA’s victory,” she said.

Echoing similar views, Shagufta Azim, the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] nominee from Araria, argued that Muslims of Seemanchal have understood the game plan of the grand alliance — to sideline them after being in power.

“How many Hindu-Muslim riots have taken place in Bihar during the NDA regime? How many Muslims have been restricted from accessing government schemes? The Muslims of Seemanchal have given up their habit of bowing before criminals,” she said.

But not all candidates agree. The JD(U) nominee from the Jokihat assembly constituency, Manjar Alam, for example, said that Muslims of Seemanchal could instead develop a soft corner for the nominees of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

“It clearly rejects the psephologists’ views of an intact MY support base for the Mahagathbandhan. The results of Seemanchal will surprise all of them. With the new BMB equation, the NDA will sweep all assembly constituencies,” he said.

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lawmaker from Araria and the JSP’s nominee from Jokihat, Sarfaraz Alam, dismissed the idea that the new caste equation will work in Seemanchal. “I’ve represented Jokihat in the assembly four times between 1996 and 2018 as an RJD MLA, and who knows better about the pulse of voters than me in this area? People are irritated with both the alliances. They are looking for a new option, and Jan Suraaj it is,” he said.

When asked whether the Muslim community’s inclination towards other parties will dent the Mahagathbandhan’s trusted MY equation, he said that it will damage both alliances. “We are getting votes from all sections of society, cutting across caste lines. There will be neither MY nor BMB after this election in Seemanchal,” he said.

Supporting Sarfaraz’s views, AIMIM’s nominee from Thakurganj, Ghulam Hasnain, said that people of Seemanchal are looking for an alternative. “The NDA is kuan (well) while the Mahagathbandhan is khayee (ditch). They will select the development pitch this time,” he said.

Political analysts agree that even a slight division in Muslim votes could make the Mahagathbandhan’s poll prospects bleak in Seemanchal.

Mohammad Saifullah (70), a political observer from Seemanchal’s Araria, said that Muslims are not happy with either of the alliances, but the BJP’s path of less antagonism has worked a bit in the region.

“Since long, the NDA people have become soft towards Muslims in this area, and it is a fact that BJP leaders of Seemanchal have given up their image of being Hindu hardliners. The Muslims from this area are now being seen praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Still, both these alliances are like two devils for them. If they leave both, however, one — the NDA — will have a certain advantage,” he said.