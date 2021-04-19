Bihar, TN govts impose night curfews to contain spread

Chennai/Patna The governments of Bihar and Tamil Nadu on Sunday clamped a curfew on the movement and assembly of people at night, as part of their efforts to arrest the surging coronavirus infections that threaten to overrun the health infrastructure in the states amid India’s worst outbreak.

Over the last 24 hours, Bihar recorded 8,690 cases and 27deaths. The total caseload is 324, 117. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, recorded an all-time high in daily cases with 10,723 fresh cases and 42 deaths. The state’s total caseload stands at 991,451.

Announcing the restrictions, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar urged migrant labourers from the state to return as soon as possible. “The difficulty will increase with delay,” he said.

Migrants have been making their way back to Bihar as the coronavirus figures started surging. Over the last week, thousands have reached the state from Mumbai, Pune and Delhi.

All malls, parks, cinema halls across the state have been closed and restaurants have been kept open only for takeaways. Educational institutions and religious establishments will be closed till May 15, the CM said, adding that no exams will be conducted.

In Tamil Nadu, the night curfew will come into effect from 10 pm to 4 am starting April 20. Sunday curfew will be implemented from next Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the state government, no public or private transport will be allowed during night curfew. Intrastate and interstate public and private transport too will not be operated. “Not over 100 people will be allowed in weddings and for funerals, the number stands at 50. Only 50 per cent employees allowed to work in IT firm offices. Others should be given work from home,” the statement said.

The new restrictions are in place until further orders as counting for the state assembly elections will take place on May 2. Class 12 Board examinations for the state board students have been postponed but practical exams, which got underway on Friday, will continue.

The state has asked government and private colleges and universities to conduct their classes and exams online.