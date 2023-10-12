Bihar train accident LIVE Updates: Commissioner of Safety to probe mishap cause
- Bihar Train Accident Today Live Updates: At least four persons were killed and around 70 people were injured after 21 coaches of the express train derailed.
Bihar Train Accident Today Live Updates: Four people died and around 70 people were injured after the express train en route to Kamakhya junction in Assam from Delhi derailed in Bihar at 9.35 pm on Wednesday. The derailment took place near Raghunathpur station of the Danapur division of the East Central Railway. Five trains have been cancelled so far while several diverted as restoration of the tracks is currently underway. The Patna-Puri special, Sasaram-Ara passenger special, Ara-BBU special, Patna-DDU special and Patna-BXR trains were cancelled and 12 trains were diverted in the down direction on the mainline, including Kota-Patna express, Delhi-KYQ express, CSMT-Asansol express, Magadh express, LTT-DBRG express after the accident.
- Thu, 12 Oct 2023 12:42 PM
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader calls for probe into train mishap, accuses govt of sidelining safety
“It is a matter of concern that three trains collided in Odisha and more than 300 lives were lost. One more derailment has taken place. This should be investigated. We still don't know the reason behind the Odisha train mishap,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI.
“On one hand, we are inaugurating a new Vande Bharat Express every day and on the other hand, we are sidelining safety. I hope all of these will be investigated and its report will be presented before the public in a time-bound manner,” she added.
- Thu, 12 Oct 2023 12:39 PM
Bihar train accident LIVE updates: PM Modi condoles death of passengers
“Pained by the loss of lives due to the derailment of a few coaches of the North East Express. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to all those affected,” the Prime Minister's Office quoted Narendra Modi as saying.
- Thu, 12 Oct 2023 12:17 PM
CRS to probe Buxar train derailment: Official
The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) will investigate the cause of the train derailment.
"Commissioner of Safety (Railways) to investigate the accident. It will be done by Eastern Circle, Kolkata," Virendra Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway (ECR) said.
- Thu, 12 Oct 2023 12:16 PM
Passengers to reach Kamakhya by around 11pm: Official
North Frontier Railway CPRO Sabyasachi De told ANI that the rescue operation was complete by 2am and the passengers left for the destination at around 5am.
“The train is expected to reach Kamakhya Railway Station at around 11 pm tonight. At the site, the line is being cleared...Around 1000 passengers have started their journey from Danapur, out of which 50-60 percent are from Assam...”
- Thu, 12 Oct 2023 12:01 PM
Kejriwal condoles loss of lives in Bihar train accident
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the loss of lives in the train derailment and said the Centre needs to be alert to prevent such accidents.
"The train accident in Buxar, Bihar is extremely sad. My condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God that all the injured get well soon and return to their families," he said.
"The Centre will have to be alert to prevent such train accidents. It is worrying that such major accidents happen again and again," he said in a post on X.
- Thu, 12 Oct 2023 11:51 AM
Meghalaya sets up helpline for Bihar train derailment
The Meghalaya government has set up a helpline for the people of the state who were travelling in the North East Express that derailed in Bihar's Buxar district, chief minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday. In case any person needs assistance, the state authorities can be reached at 1800 345 3644, officials said.
- Thu, 12 Oct 2023 11:42 AM
Probe into cause of mishap underway: Bihar LoP
Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha expressed grief over the train derailed that killed four and injured many and said an investigation into the cause of the mishap is underway.