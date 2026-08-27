Bihar UP live updates: Bihar, UP on high alert as water levels rise; evacuation begins
Bihar, UP live updates: A high alert has also been issued inn Uttar Pradesh following directives from the chief minister Yogi Adityanath regarding floods in Nepal. Relief Commissioner's office is conducting 24/7 round-the-clock monitoring of the situation.
Bihar, UP live updates: Following sudden flash floods along Nepal's Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border that turned deadly on Wednesday, killing at least 160 people, Bihar has been placed on high alert due to the apprehension of a rise in the Gandak River's water level. ...Read More
West Champaran District Magistrate (DM) Taranjot Singh said, “Administrative personnel are on alert at the Valmikinagar Barrage and other locations due to the floods in Tibet and Nepal... We have inspected various embankments and the Valmikinagar Barrage. The water has already crossed Devghat in Nepal. The water is expected to reach the barrage around 9 AM. It is anticipated that the water level will remain below the danger mark and the situation will stay normal. We have alerted the people living in all the areas along the riverbanks,” news agency ANI reported.
A high alert has also been issued inn Uttar Pradesh following directives from the chief minister Yogi Adityanath regarding floods in Nepal. Relief Commissioner's office is conducting 24/7 round-the-clock monitoring of the situation.
Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday amid possible flood situation in the state and assured that all measures will be taken to extend support to the state.
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- 27 Aug 2026, 10:23:02 AM IST
Bihar, UP live updates: ‘Tragic incident, visuals heartbreaking’, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar, UP live updates: On flash floods in Nepal, Bihar LoP and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "This was a very tragic incident. The visuals we saw yesterday were extremely distressing, showing people running for safety. We feel that the Bihar government needs to remain more vigilant, and everyone needs to stay alert. There is also a possibility that the impact could be felt in the Gandak River and other areas of Bihar. Therefore, it would be better for everyone to remain alert and cautious."
- 27 Aug 2026, 10:20:43 AM IST
Bihar, UP live updates: Husband of stranded pilgrim in Nepal seeks govt help for rescue
Bihar, UP live updates: Husband of a pilgrim from Tamil Nadu, who is stranded in Nepal following flash floods in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts of Nepal, has sought help from central government and state government with a safe rescue, news agency ANI reported.
Muthunathan, husband of a stranded tourist, said, "She said that while they were nearing the Tibet border on 26th August around 9 am, they heard a loud sound. Immediately, they got off the bus, and they were taken to a nearby military camp. Yesterday, I got the message that she was safe. Her group has also sent a message to the TN Secretariat for help to be airlifted. Communication is suffering due to no network. Hopefully, the central government and state government will help with a safe rescue of all the people."
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- 27 Aug 2026, 10:16:03 AM IST
Bihar, UP live updates: More than 300 Indians are missing in flash floods, says Nepal foreign minister
Bihar, UP live updates: More than 300 Indians are missing in flash floods, Nepal's Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.
- 27 Aug 2026, 10:06:33 AM IST
Bihar, UP live updates: Warnings issued, UP-Bihar border villages on high alert amid Nepal floods
Bihar, UP live updates: Due to heavy rainwater accumulation along the routes connecting Shivpur, Basantpur, and Marchahwa villages in Kushinagar district and Bihar, small streams and drains overflowed, spilling water across the roads.
Villagers were seen wading through the waterlogged roads, holding their footwear in their hands, news agency ANI reported.
Local administrations in nearby areas have issued warnings via loudspeakers asking residents to move their belongings and livestock to higher ground amid reports of water release from Nepal.
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- 27 Aug 2026, 09:50:40 AM IST
Bihar, UP live updates: Why does Nepal floods put Bihar, UP on alert
Bihar, UP live updates: The flash flood about 200 kms north of India border may result in water level rising in rivers flowing from Nepal such as Gandak in Uttar Pradesh and parts of north Bihar. Trishuli river which intakes most of Bhote Koshi river that originates from Tibet, flows into Gandak.
Heavy rain and gates of barrages in Nepal being opened could also cause more water flow into Ghaghara and Rapti rivers in Uttar Pradesh, and Kosi in Bihar.
- 27 Aug 2026, 09:50:03 AM IST
Bihar, UP live updates: UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand rush to evacuate as Nepal floods kill 160
Bihar, UP live updates: Officials and agencies in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand were on high alert and started evacuating people from vulnerable areas in the border districts of these states following a flash flood upstream, in Nepal’s Bhote Koshi River in Rusuwa district that killed at least 160 people and left hundreds of tourists, including 133 Indians missing.
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- 27 Aug 2026, 09:36:47 AM IST
Bihar, UP live updates: SDRF on high alert after Nepal floods
Bihar, UP live updates: Amid deadly Nepal floods, SDRF has been placed on high alert in Uttarakhand's border district of Champawat.
Vigilance has been stepped up in Uttarakhand's border district of Champawat following severe floods in Nepal on Wednesday. The Tanakpur post of the SDRF has been placed on high alert, and people have been urged to stay away from the banks of the Sharda River, officials said, news agency PTI reported.
- 27 Aug 2026, 09:23:36 AM IST
Bihar, UP live updates: Sikkim releases helpline number for assistance amid Nepal floods
Bihar, UP live updates: In view of the devastating flood in Nepal, the Government of Sikkim has released a helpline number for the assistance of Sikkim's people who may be stranded, affected, or in need of help.
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- 27 Aug 2026, 09:16:27 AM IST
Bihar, UP live updates: Bihar on high alert; Gandak river being inspected
Bihar, UP live updates: Following deadly flash floods in Nepal, high alert has been issued in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The DM and the SSP are inspecting the embankment at Gandak river.
DM Kumar Gaurav said, "About the prevailing situation in Nepal, the disaster management department and secretary sir did a video conference, they said that there is a chance of increase in water level in Gandak river, three divisions get affected by Gandak, I and SSP did inspection, also of the embankment, all the officers were instructed to be in alert mode. The safety of embankment is very important, we did its inspection."
- 27 Aug 2026, 09:12:42 AM IST
Bihar, UP live updates: Gandak surge recedes overnight, Bihar officials say no need to panic
Bihar, UP live updates: Critical hours passed off peacefully as the Gandak river’s sudden surge, triggered by upstream flash floods in Nepal and Tibet, receded overnight, officials said on Thursday morning. There is no need for panic, they emphasised, with embankments withstanding the pressure and water levels returning to normal.
The Valmiki Nagar barrage in West Champaran recorded its highest discharge of around 1.50 lakh cusec around midnight. By early morning, the flow had stabilised. At about 7 am, discharge stood at 95,200 cusec and later rose to around 99,800 cusec by 8 am, water resources department (WRD) secretary Chandra Shekhar Singh said.
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- 27 Aug 2026, 08:52:04 AM IST
Bihar, UP live updates: Bihar, UP placed on high alert as Nepal floods kills at least 160, several missing
Bihar, UP live updates: Following sudden flash floods along Nepal's Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border that turned deadly on Wednesday, killing at least 160 people, Bihar has been placed on high alert due to the apprehension of a rise in the Gandak River's water level.