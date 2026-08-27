Bihar UP live updates: Bihar, UP on high alert as water levels rise; evacuation begins

West Champaran District Magistrate (DM) Taranjot Singh said, “Administrative personnel are on alert at the Valmikinagar Barrage and other locations due to the floods in Tibet and Nepal... We have inspected various embankments and the Valmikinagar Barrage. The water has already crossed Devghat in Nepal. The water is expected to reach the barrage around 9 AM. It is anticipated that the water level will remain below the danger mark and the situation will stay normal. We have alerted the people living in all the areas along the riverbanks,” news agency ANI reported.

A high alert has also been issued inn Uttar Pradesh following directives from the chief minister Yogi Adityanath regarding floods in Nepal. Relief Commissioner's office is conducting 24/7 round-the-clock monitoring of the situation.

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday amid possible flood situation in the state and assured that all measures will be taken to extend support to the state.