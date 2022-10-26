Bihar woman shot dead by kin over intercaste marriage, one held: Police

A 22-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by her relatives for marrying a man from a different caste in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The uncle of the deceased, identified as Shivani Solanki, has been arrested while search is on to nab her brother and cousin, a senior police officer said, adding that the incident took place at Chandrama village under Sajor police station of Bhagalpur district on Monday late evening.

“The 22-year-old woman, Shivani Solanki, was shot dead in Bhagalpur on Monday night by three members of her family, who were upset after she married a man from another caste,” said Bhagalpur superintendent of police (SP) Swarn Prabhat. “One of the 3 accused — deceased woman’s uncle Abhay Singh has been arrested while raids are on to arrest the other two accusd, identified as Roshan Singh (cousin) and Sahil Singh (brother).”

The senior officer said that the accused had been threatening the couple since their marriage last month.

While pursuing her graduation, the woman, who belonged to an “upper caste” eloped and got married to Prince, a resident of Banka, in September, a senior police officer said, adding that the caste of the man was yet to be confirmed.

“We will also interrogate Prince as he has not appeared before the police even after the killing of his wife,” said the officer, requesting anonymity, adding that the woman had come to her native village to celebrate Diwali.

As soon as the woman reached her home, her brother Sahil Singh started abusing her and around midnight she was shot dead, said the officer. On Tuesday morning, local residents informed the police.

Mahashweta Singh, the station house officer of Sajor police station, said the woman’s body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination was conducted at Bhagalpur medical college and hospital. “Her brother and cousin have been absconding since the incident,” Singh said. “Police have launched a manhunt to nab the two.”

Meanwhile, police said they have received two complaints from the woman’s father and mother separately.

In her complaint, the woman’s mother has accused her son while the father’s complaint did not mention him, said another officer.