'Bilawal, my family chose the right side': BJP leader's retort to Pakistan minister's jibe at PM Modi

Amid strong condemnation of Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted a point-by-point rebuttal to Bilawal's statement and said as an Indian Muslim, he is thankful that his family chose the right side during Partition. "I know you have just been schooled by our external affairs minister recently. But I guess you need another lesson or two," the BJP leader said. Read | 'Hosting Bin Laden, attacking Parliament..': Jaishankar slams Pak at UNSC| Video

"Unlike your nation, we elect our prime minister. I know the concept sounds alien to you that he is not a puppet of the army. You are probably unaware of the concept of a free and fair judiciary too. So you resort to stale propaganda and hackneyed expressions that have been rejected by the court of law," Poonawalla said. Read | Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's 'snake' analogy to hit out at Pak. Watch

In a reply to a question, Bilawal Bhutto used derogatory terms for PM Modi and said the RSS drew inspiration from Hitler's SS.

Jaishankar's stern message on terrorism: 'Ludicrous that you are only helpless…'

"Who takes the certificate of that nation seriously which labels Osama bin Laden as a martyr? 75 years later, Bilawal, you seem to be suffering from an acute case of India-phobia, Hindu-phobia and Modi-phobia -- all of it together now, it's dangerous," Poonawalla said.

"But before the nation of Jinnah starts preaching Gandhi to us, do tell us what happened to the minorities? If you want to see Hitler's SS, take a deep, hard look at what you did to the women and people of East Pakistan, now liberated as Bangladesh," the BJP leader added.

"Every time I hear you, I am thankful as an Indian Muslim that when Jinnah decided to partition our nation, my family chose the right side. I am glad that my nation is known for exporting vaccines and technology and your nation is known for exporting terror and donkeys. My nation will host G-20, your nation hosted Osama Bin Laden," Poonawalla said.

India and Pakistan are engaged in a war of words at the United Nations over the issue of terrorism. As Bilawal Bhutto raked the issue of Kashmir, Jaishankar said the nation which hosted Osama can't sermonise before the council.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.