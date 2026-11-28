As per the Delimitation Bill, 2026 that will be introduced in the upcoming special sitting of Parliament, the Delimitation Commission will comprise of three primary members: a Chairperson (a sitting or retired Supreme Court Judge appointed by the Central Government), the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC will be a member automatically and the State Election Commissioner of the relevant state.

The Delimitation Commission will be formed soon after Parliament passes the Bill. (File photo) more less

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The Delimitation Commission will be formed soon after Parliament passes the Bill.

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The bill states that the State Election Commissioner appointed by the Governor under Article 243K will be a member. However, for two states, Meghalaya and Nagaland, a person nominated by the Governor will act as the State Election Commissioner for this purpose.

Deep Dive Who will be on the Delimitation Commission under the 2026 Bill? The proposed three-member commission will include a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge appointed by the Central Government as chairperson, the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC, and the relevant State Election Commissioner. When will the Delimitation Commission be formed, and who will decide its tenure? The commission is to be formed soon after Parliament passes the Bill. The Union Government will set its period of operation by notification and may extend it if the commission requests an extension and it is considered necessary. What special provisions does the Bill make for Meghalaya, Nagaland and Jammu and Kashmir? In Meghalaya and Nagaland, a person nominated by the Governor will act as the State Election Commissioner for the commission. For certain Jammu and Kashmir constituencies in the area currently occupied by Pakistan, the Election Commission will act as the Delimitation Commission if that area ceases to be under Pakistan’s occupation.

The Union government will decide the period for which the Commission will function through a notification. If the Commission requests it, an extension can be given if deemed necessary.

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The Delimitation Commission will be formed soon after Parliament passes the Bill.

“There are special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir since it is now a Union Territory,” said a senior government official.

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{{^usCountry}} The Election Commission will act as the Delimitation Commission for deciding constituencies in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the area currently occupied by Pakistan, if and when that area ceases to be under Pakistan’s occupation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Election Commission will act as the Delimitation Commission for deciding constituencies in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the area currently occupied by Pakistan, if and when that area ceases to be under Pakistan’s occupation. {{/usCountry}}

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“The delimitation commission will be constituted immediately after the passage of the bills and the reservation will be implemented for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. States will clear the constitutional amendment bill simultaneously and 50% of the states will ratify the bill as it is a convention not a requirement,” said the official quoted above.