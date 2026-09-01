Kohima, The Nagaland government on Tuesday withdrew the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority Bill, which the Assembly deferred in March, and introduced a revised one in the same name on the first day of the Monsoon Session to set up a new administrative body for the eastern parts of the state.

Bill to set up Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority tabled in Assembly

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Speaker Sharingain Longkumer announced the Bill would be taken up for consideration and passage on Thursday. Members of the House have been asked to submit any amendments or clarifications by 2 pm on Wednesday.

In February, the Centre signed a tripartite agreement with the state government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation for the formation of a Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority , a long-standing demand for a new administrative body within the state aimed at addressing the demands of eastern Nagaland.

The ENPO, the apex body representing eight tribes across six eastern districts Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak and Shamator has been demanding a separate state since 2010, alleging decades of neglect. It later agreed to the Centre's proposal for a certain degree of autonomy under the FNTA framework.

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{{^usCountry}} The earlier version of the Bill was deferred by the Assembly in March after concerns were raised over the proposed authority's powers and its constitutional and legal implications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The earlier version of the Bill was deferred by the Assembly in March after concerns were raised over the proposed authority's powers and its constitutional and legal implications. {{/usCountry}}

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Following consultations with stakeholders, the state government worked on a revised proposal to address the concerns.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton moved a motion to withdraw the earlier version of the FNTA Bill, and it was withdrawn. He then moved for leave to freshly introduce the FNTA Bill, 2026, and it was tabled in the House.

Five other Bills were also introduced in the House on the first day of the session.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio introduced the Nagaland Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2026, the Nagaland Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2026, the Nagaland Town & Country Planning Bill, 2026, and the Nagaland Right to Public Services Bill, 2026.

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Health Minister P Paiwang Konyak introduced the Nagaland Paramedical Council Bill, 2026.

These bills would also be taken up for passage on Thursday, the Speaker said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.