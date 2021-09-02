Biological E’s Corbevax may be launched in October: Niti Aayog’s VK Paul

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E may launch its vaccine, ‘Corbevax’, against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in October with phase three trial underway.

Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said on Thursday results were awaited and the company had committed to supply a significant quantity of the vaccine by the end of the year.

“Stockpile is being produced. We should wait for the results. We hope it’ll be in the next month or two. They’ve made a broad commitment that they’ll supply a significant amount by year-end,” Dr Paul was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Corbevax, the second jab against the virus being made in the country, is an RBD protein sub-unit vaccine. On Wednesday, the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) gave permission to Biological E to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trials of Corbevax on children between five-18 years with certain conditions.

The permission to the pharmaceutical company was given on the basis of recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Covid-19.Trials will be conducted in 10 locations across India.

Last month, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya met Biological E’s managing director Mahima Dalta regarding the progress of the vaccine’s development and assured of full support from the Centre.

In June, the Union health ministry had said Biological E would supply 30 crore doses of Corbevax to India by December. The Centre has paid an advance of ₹1,500 crore to the company for the same.

“These vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by M/s Biological-E from August-December 2021. For this purpose, the Union Ministry of Health would be making an advance payment of ₹1,500 crore to M/s Biological-E,” the ministry said in a statement in June.

So far, only Zydus Cadila’s needle-free Covid-19 vaccine “ZyCoV-D” has received emergency use authorisation from the drug regulator to vaccinate children between 12-18 years. ANI earlier reported the doses might be administered to this age group from the first week of October.

The data of phase 2/3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in the age group of 2-18 years is underway and results are expected to be out this month.

(With agency inputs)

