Bird flu has been confirmed at two poultry farms in Alappuzha district, and authorities will begin culling around 26,000 birds on Wednesday to prevent the spread of the infection, officials said here. The infection was detected among quails and chickens at a farm in Ward 11 of Ambalappuzha North and among ducks and chickens at a farm in Ward 1 of Chennithala panchayat. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Around 26,000 domestic birds within a one-kilometre radius of the affected farms in Ambalappuzha North, Ambalappuzha South and Chennithala panchayats are likely to be culled, they said on Tuesday.

The infection was detected among quails and chickens at a farm in Ward 11 of Ambalappuzha North and among ducks and chickens at a farm in Ward 1 of Chennithala panchayat.

Samples collected from the farms tested positive for bird flu at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.

According to a preliminary estimate, 10,044 birds in Ambalappuzha North alone will have to be culled as part of the operation.

Six rapid response teams of the Animal Husbandry and Health departments will carry out the culling on Wednesday.

Each team will comprise a doctor, two livestock inspectors, two attendants and four workers.

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Representatives of the local panchayats, police, revenue officials and local body employees will also assist the teams.

Two additional teams have been kept on standby, officials said.

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An area within a 10-km radius of the affected farms has been declared a surveillance zone.

District Collector Shaji V Nair convened an emergency meeting to review the situation and coordinate preventive measures.

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Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) S Biju, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr P Rajeev and officials from the Health, Police, Local Self-Government, Food Safety and Motor Vehicles departments attended the meeting.