BJP accuses MK Stalin of insulting PM Modi by skipping Tamil Nadu event

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official engagements in the state. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai accused MK Stalin of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stalin was in Udhagamandalam (Ooty) to unveil a government hospital, and said he informed the PM about his inability to attend the latter's programme in Rameswaram.

At Rameswaram, PM Modi inaugurated the new Pamban Bridge, besides launching other initiatives worth over ₹8,000 crore.

“We have sought an appointment to present the memorandum on the delimitation... Since I am taking part in this government function I have conveyed to the PM about my inability to take part in his meeting and deputed our Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Raja Kannappan,” Stalin said.

"Through this meeting and through you, I hereby seek the Prime Minister to allay the fears of delimitation," Stalin said earlier in the day.

‘Reason given by CM not acceptable’: Annamalai

Annamalai said it was a matter of regret that Stalin was not present at the PM's event.

"The reason given by him (CM) is not acceptable. He knows about PM's arrival, as the discussions were happening for long. The Prime Minister did not go to New Delhi directly from Sri Lanka but came here to dedicate projects. That being the case, it is the primary duty of the CM to welcome the PM," PTI quoted Annamalai as saying.

Accusing Stalin of doing politics, he said,"He went to Ooty since it is hot in Rameswaram, and he can't bear the heat."

The BJP "strongly condemns" the CM skipping the event, he added.

"The CM has failed to do his duty, should have given due respect to the PM. The chief minister has insulted the Prime Minister, who came for the sake of the people of Tamil Nadu. He should apologise to the people of Tamil Nadu. He is doing politics by speaking about delimitation," Annamalai added.

(With PTI inputs)