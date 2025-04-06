MK Stalin asks PM Modi to ‘allay fears’ of people of Tamil Nadu on delimitation

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should allay the fears of the people of the state regarding the proposed delimitation exercise. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.(File photo)

“Modi should also ensure that a resolution is passed in the Parliament to ensure the rights of Tamil Nadu would not be curbed,” PTI quoted Stalin as saying at an event in Udhagamandalam.

“We have sought an appointment to present the memorandum on the delimitation. Over the next few minutes, our Prime Minister is expected to come to Rameswaram (for various events). Since I am taking part in this government function I have conveyed to him about my inability to take part in his meeting and deputed our Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Raja Kannappan,” Stalin said.

"Through this meeting and through you, I hereby seek the Prime Minister to allay the fears of delimitation. You (Modi) should also ensure that a resolution in this regard is passed in the Parliament. This (delimitation) not only leads to a reduction of Parliamentary seats, it is our right to ask and at the same time, it is also a cause of worry about our future," he added.

"Including Puducherry there would be 40 Parliamentary seats. But the ruling BJP government is trying to shrink our voices through delimitation." Stalin said.

Shah's assurance on delimitation

Last month, Union home minister Amit Shah had assured that there would be no injustice to anyone on delimitation.

"Did the (central) government say anything on delimitation? Why have they raised it now? It is because of the election. For five years, they indulged in corruption and now, they have suddenly woken up. I can tell you that no injustice will be done to anyone in delimitation (when it is done). There is not even a .0001-per cent chance (of injustice to anyone)," PTI quoted Shah as saying.