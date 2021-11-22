BJP accuses TMC, CPM and Congress of ‘shadow alliance’ in Tripura

Tripura’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) has accused the Trinamool Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress of forming a “shadow alliance” in the state to malign Tripura in an attempt to show the BJP in a poor light nationally and internationally.

The political charge comes after actor-turned Trinamool Congress leader Sayani Ghosh was arrested on Sunday for allegedly disrupting chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s civic poll rally in Agartala on Saturday night by shouting ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game On), a poll slogan used successfully by the party in West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year to thwart the BJP’s challenge.

Ghosh was arrested and booked for attempt to Murder among other charges such as criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion; shewill produced before a court on Monday.

Following her arrest, some TMC activists said they were attacked by ruling party workers at East Agartala Women Police Station on Sunday, where Ghosh was being interrogated. However, the BJP rejected the allegations and blamed the TMC for attempts to “disturb peace” in Tripura.

“ Hooligans and criminals are being brought from Bengal to disturb peace in Tripura. Now, a delegation of TMC is visiting Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday just to hide their own shortcomings. These are pre-planned conspiracies and we will tackle them in a disciplined and cool head way, “ Law minister Ratan Lal Nathtold reporters in Agartala in a late night press conference.

The political tension in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal body elections, slated for November 25. Ghosh’s arrest and the alleged attack on TMC workers happened barely 24 hours before the Mamata Banerjee-led party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to reach Agartala.

“ We believe that the TMC, CPM and Congress are in a shadow alliance and were involved in the incident [of violence]. We are also ascertaining if any of our activists were involved in it,” said Nath.

The CPM ,in a press statement, condemned Ghosh’s arrest and the attack on the TMC activists and said that opposition leaders and candidates have been attacked several times in the state but the police have not taken any action.