‘Big change in Maharashtra politics soon…’: BJP after Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief

ByManjiri Chitre
May 03, 2023 06:46 AM IST

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that NCP's “survival is in jeopardy”.

As Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) president Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down as the party chief, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said there is going to be a “bigger change” in Maharashtra politics.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (PTI Photo/File/Representative use)
Speaking to the news agency ANI, Ghosh said, “Since a lot of days, there has been some turmoil in Maharashtra politics. There have been some talks going on…This is a result of it.” He added, “NCP’s survival is in jeopardy, Sharad Pawar is losing his power.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Pawar in an unexpected move announced stepping down as the president of the NCP, turning the tables in Maharashtra politics. Speaking at a book launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan in Mumbai, Pawar said that “after a long period, it is necessary to take a step back”, adding that it is now “time for a new generation to guide the party”.

“After such a long career, a person should also think of stopping at some point,” Pawar told over 600 party men gathered at the event.

However, he said that he will not be retiring from active politics. “Even though I am stepping down from the post of President, I am not retiring from public life. I will continue attending public events, and meetings,” Pawar said.

Meanwhile, as the announcement led to emotional NCP workers holding a protest and threatening suicide across the states, Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar said that the NCP chief now would take “two to three days to reconsider his decision.”

sharad pawar dilip ghosh bjp ncp
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
