‘Time for the new generation': Sharad Pawar as he steps down as NCP chief. Top quotes

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he is stepping down as the party chief. However, he will not be retiring from active politics. Speaking at a book launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan in Mumbai, Pawar said that “After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back”. He added that “it is time for a new generation to guide the party.”

Sharad Pawar (PTI)