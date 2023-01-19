BJP announces 2000 for families below poverty line

Bengaluru: After the Congress announced ₹2,000 to female heads of every household in Karnataka, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP would provide ₹2,000 to families Below Poverty Line (BPL).

Bommai told reporters on Wednesday that his government would provide ₹2,000 to every BPL family in the state under the ‘Gruhini Shakti’ scheme. He was responding to a question on revenue minister R Ashok’s announcement of providing ₹2,000 to BPL families.

“I had announced it on January 14. The objective of the scheme is to help poor families to buy essential goods and for their health purposes,” the CM told reporters near Chikkamagaluru.

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections this year, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday announced the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, promising ₹2,000 a month to women-led households if voted to power in the state.

Addressing a ‘Na Nayaki’ (I am a woman leader) convention for women in the city, the Congress leader said the direct benefit scheme would help 150 million housewives.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said the scheme is an attempt of the party to share the “burden of the exorbitant LPG prices and the costly daily expenses that a woman has to bear”.

Bommai termed the Congress’ new “guarantee” of giving ₹2,000 every month to the woman head of households if voted to power, as an attempt out of desperation to mislead the people of the state ahead of assembly polls.

With similarity in the Congress’ poll guarantee to the one that his government is currently working on, the chief minister said he had announced it as a “serious programme”, while they have only said such a programme will be rolled out on coming to power.

“They are desperate, despite all the circus and publicity they have got to know that they will not be elected, they are in a way trying to mislead the people, such things don’t work.” Bommai said the Congress has lost the trust and many such announcements will come in the days ahead.

“My question is, they could have done it while in power, why didn’t they do it, now what is the guarantee that they will do it? They have not fulfilled the promise made then, now what is the guarantee that they will fulfill this now?” he asked and said his announcement will be fulfilled and the government will implement it considering financial and other factors.

A day before the Congress rally for women, Bommai said he would present a women-centric and pro-people Budget for 2023-24 on February 17, which will, among other things, have the scheme to assist women to manage expenses of their households.

On Monday, Bommai ridiculed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s event in the city, saying the Congress general secretary has reached a stage where she has to announce that she is a leader.