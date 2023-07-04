Bommai to be interim LoP in Karnataka assembly, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a late night decision on Monday, stated that former chief minister Basvaraj Bommai will be interim leader of the party in Karnataka legislative assembly till a formal leader of opposition is decided, a party leaders said.

BS Yediyurappa returned to Bengaluru on Monday and stated that the central observers will gather the opinion of BJP legislators and take a decision. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision comes after the party attended the first session of the newly-elected Assembly on Monday without a Legislature party leader and any other office-bearer of the legislative party.

Riddled with infighting, the saffron party has not been able to name a Leader of the Opposition, more than 50 days since the Karnataka Assembly election results were announced, with its central leaders weighing their options.

After a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda and home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa returned to Bengaluru on Monday and stated that the central observers will gather the opinion of BJP legislators and take a decision.

Nadda has appointed Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and party general secretary Vinod Tawde as central observers for the election of the leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Two observers from Delhi have come to Bengaluru. They will collect the opinions of MLAs on who should become the opposition leader and the state president. A final decision will be taken tonight or tomorrow,” Yediyurappa said.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is one of the main contenders as the BJP deliberates to decide whether it should stick to the old guard or put faith in a new leader while balancing the caste equation in the state.

Former ministers Ashwath Narayana and Araga Jnanedra also hinted on Sunday that they were ready to take up the post of the leader of the Opposition. Former minister V Somanna had also recently expressed his desire to become the BJP state president. The other contenders are former ministers Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, S Sunil Kumar and R Ashoka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The delay in electing the Leader of the Opposition has drawn criticism from both the BJP and the ruling Congress. Internal disputes within the party have resulted in a blame game regarding the defeat in the assembly elections, with senior leaders publicly criticising their colleagues. On Friday, the party tasked Yediyurappa with holding talks with 11 leaders who made controversial remarks publicly.

The BJP disciplinary committee on Friday issued a show-cause notice to party leader MP Renukacharya for his comments against the pre-poll decisions. Renukacharya on Saturday said he would not fear such things and will write a letter to the national leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, regarding the defeat in the assembly polls and “those responsible for it”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Attacking the main opposition government in Karnataka, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The Budget session of the Karnataka Assembly starts today. For the first time since 1952 both in the state and in the country too the session begins without the main opposition -- in this case the BJP -- announcing its legislature leader.” “This BJP is loud when it wins but crumbles and croaks when it loses,” he tweeted.

While Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said, “It clearly shows that there is groupism among them. The BJP calls itself as a disciplined party but it’s the most undisciplined party.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON