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‘BJP brought people from outside’: Mamata on Assam polls a day after voting

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly were held in a single phase on Thursday.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 04:58 pm IST
PTI |
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that the BJP brought people from outside for the Assam elections as it was not confident of victory with the votes of the northeastern state's residents.

Sivasagar [Assam], Apr 09 (ANI): Polling officials arrive to submit the EVM boxes after voting, in Sivasagar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(Abdul Motin)

Addressing an election rally at Tentulia in North 24 Parganas district, she alleged that no agency in the country was neutral under the BJP government at the Centre as "the saffron party has bought them all".

"A trainload of 50,000 people was brought to Assam from Uttar Pradesh," she claimed.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly were held in a single phase on Thursday.

"Even a snake can be trusted, but not the BJP," she added, as acrimony between the TMC and the BJP gained temperature ahead of the two-phase assembly polls in West Bengal.

The TMC chief alleged that the BJP was trying to use the same ploy in West Bengal to bring in people from outside, which is why officers were transferred.

Asking the electorate to consider her as the TMC's candidate in all 294 seats in the state, Banerjee said, "If you want a Trinamool Congress government under my leadership, then I am the candidate in all seats."

The TMC chief claimed that the names of many Scheduled Caste persons have been deleted from the rolls, while maintaining that the names of electors have been deleted in her constituency as well.

"I am not worried, I have faith in people; we will get all the remaining votes on the voter list," the TMC chief said.

She alleged that a BJP government would impose restrictions on non-vegetarian food choices of the people of West Bengal.

"People here eat according to their choice, but such is not the situation in BJP-ruled states," she said.

She claimed that fish is not allowed to be consumed in Bihar, which is why it is exported to other states.

Alleging that migrant workers from West Bengal suffer atrocities in BJP-ruled states, Banerjee said, "You (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) cannot protect West Bengal's people in other states, but promise a 'Sonar Bangla' at rallies."

"You should dream of a 'Sonar Bangla' only after ensuring security for people of West Bengal in BJP-ruled states," she said.

 
tmc west bengal mamata banerjee bjp assam assembly election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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