BJP calls Rahul ‘vivaadon ki aandhi’ over Cambridge lecture: ‘…to defame India’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to corner senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the government while delivering a lecture at the University of Cambridge in England last week. Union minister Anurag Thakur called Rahul Gandhi ‘vivaadon ki aandhi’ (storm of controversies) and alleged that the Congress leader has “taken contract to defame India” on foreign land.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits the University of Cambridge, on Thursday.(Congress Twitter)

"His language, thoughts and work style are suspicious. He has done it again and again.. He questioned the Indian vaccine during Covid pandemic…when jawans were martyred, he said, a few people killed in car bomb explosion..," Thakur told ANI.

Gandhi, as a visiting fellow at the Cambridge Judge Business School, alleged that the Indian democracy is under attack and called for new thinking to promote a democratic environment globally as opposed to a coercive one. Delivering lecture on “Learning to Listen in the 21st Century”, the former Congress president listed five key aspects of the alleged attack on Indian democracy -- capture and control of media and judiciary; surveillance and intimidation; coercion by federal law enforcement agencies; attacks on minorities, Dalits and tribals; and shutting down of dissent.

He also expressed his regret that an Indian political leader is unable to similarly freely address a university in India.

“Be it foreign friends, agencies or foreign land - he's leaving no stone unturned to defame India. To hide his failures, he has taken contract to defame India from foreign land in a pre-planned manner,” Anurag Thakur said.

BJP MP Vivek Thakur said he is considering bringing a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi in the upcoming session of Parliament.

“Instigating and painting the wrong picture of India - it's very clear that he is an agenda career of some other country...I am seriously considering bringing a Privilege Motion in upcoming session as it has been happening again and again,” Vivek Thakur said.

(With inputs from ANI)

