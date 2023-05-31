Nine years of unwavering dedication to the nation: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narenda Modi (PIB)

The tenure of the National Democratic Alliance has been “nine years of unwavering dedication to the nation’s growth,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, as the Bharatiya Janata Party rolled out a publicity blitzkrieg on welfare schemes and achievements of the government.

The government led by the BJP was sworn in for a second time on May 30, 2019, after it returned to power with a majority. BJP returned to power with a thumping majority winning 303 out of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. “Over the past 9 years, we have strived to uphold the dignity and enhance the livelihoods of India’s poorest. Through numerous initiatives we have transformed millions of lives. Our mission continues - to uplift every citizen and fulfill their dreams. #9YearsOfSeva,” Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

Although the opposition has targeted the government for failing to tame inflation and provide adequate employment, among other issues, Modi said service to the nation has been at the core of the government’s policy initiatives. “Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India,” he said.

BJP national president JP Nadda said basic needs like health, education, economic self-reliance, road, water, electricity reached the country’s remote areas during the nine years of the PM Modi’s government.

“Nine years of the Modi government have been of service, good governance and poor welfare,” Nadda tweeted. “Historic achievements have been made in the areas of national security, self-reliance, global prestige, economic strengthening etc.”

To mark nine years in government, the BJP has drawn up a month-long celebratory programme, which will include a rally by Modi in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Wednesday. The party has dubbed the tenure as nine years of ‘seva, sushasan and gareeb kalyan’ (service, good governance and welfare of the poor). BJP leaders, union and state ministers, and CMs will take part in month-long outreach programmes that have been designed to advertise the government’s achievements. Party leaders will address 51 rallies across the country, BJP national general secretary and campaign in-charge Tarun Chugh said.

“It will be the biggest such mass connect programme. PM Modi will also address a digital rally to connect with party members and people,” he said. “About 500 public meetings will be held at the Lok Sabha-level ...”

The party has divided the 543 Lok Sabha seats into 144 clusters of 3-4 constituencies each and two party leaders, including ministers, will spend eight days in every cluster. “One of the campaigns during the period will be vikas tirth (pilgrimage to development), which will have party workers visiting landmarks of development such as new roads and institutes constructed by the central government in every Lok Sabha constituency,” Chugh said.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at the Modi government, accusing it of “looting” people’s earnings through “deadly inflation” while making “arrogant claims” about it. “With deadly inflation in nine years, the BJP looted the public’s earnings! GST impacted everything important, spoiled the budget, made life difficult!” Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday. “Arrogant claims — ‘inflation is not visible’ or ‘we do not eat this expensive thing at all’. Journey from ‘Acche Din’ to ‘Amrit Kaal’, due to inflation, the amount of public loot has increased!”