BJP central leadership asks Devendra Fadnavis to become Maharashtra deputy CM: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda said that the central leadership decided that Devendra Fadnavis should be a part of the government.
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 30, 2022 07:04 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said the party's central leadership has asked Devendra Fadnavis to become Maharashtra deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government.

“BJP's central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the Govt. So, made a personal request to him and Central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnvais should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra,” ANI quoted Nadda as saying.Union home minister Amit Shah said Fadnavis had decided to join the Eknath Shinde cabinet. “After BJP chief JP Nadda's direction, Devendra Fadnavis has shown large-heartedness by deciding to join the government in the interests of the people. The decision reflects his true dedication to the state. I congratulate him for the decision,” the home minister tweeted.This comes after Fadnavis named rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as the new chief minister. Shinde will take oath as the chief minister at 7:30 pm today.

Earlier, Fadnavis said in the presser that he won't be a part of the government and will extend full support to the Eknath Shinde government. "I will be out of government but will ensure smooth functioning of the government which is coming as an alternative after Uddhav Thackeray resigned," Fadnavis had said.The formal announcement of Eknath Shinde as the new chief minister came after he and Fadnavis met governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at the Raj Bhavan to stake claim for government formation.Shinde, who led a successful rebellion of the Shiv Sena MLAs leading to the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister on Wednesday, has support of 50 legislators. 

