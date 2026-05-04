Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday met a delegation from Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Kobayashi Takayuki, chairperson of the policy research council and member of the House of Representatives, at the party’s headquarters in Delhi.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin meets Japan’s LDP delegation

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Nabin described the relationship between the two countries as a “strong partnership rooted in shared democratic values and mutual respect”.

“The close personal rapport between Prime Minster Narendra Modi and former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe has played a defining role in elevating bilateral ties to new heights and giving strategic direction to the partnership,” said Nabin, adding that the “KNOW BJP” initiative — a structured outreach programme designed to build institutional linkages between the party and political organisations across the world— served as an important platform to “enhance international understanding and encourage exchange of ideas.

Kobayashi acknowledged that under PM Modi’s leadership, India-Japan relations “witnessed significant growth and acquired new momentum,” noting that the strong civilisational links between the two nations continue to bind them together.

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{{^usCountry}} He further pointed to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project as “a symbol of the strong strategic and developmental partnership between the two countries,” underlining that flagship collaborations of this scale reflected the depth and direction of the bilateral relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further pointed to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project as “a symbol of the strong strategic and developmental partnership between the two countries,” underlining that flagship collaborations of this scale reflected the depth and direction of the bilateral relationship. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nabin also highlighted India’s flagship programmes including “Make in India”, “Startup India”, and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” as drivers of youth entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance, underlining that these initiatives were empowering young entrepreneurs and strengthening India’s economic self-reliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nabin also highlighted India’s flagship programmes including “Make in India”, “Startup India”, and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” as drivers of youth entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance, underlining that these initiatives were empowering young entrepreneurs and strengthening India’s economic self-reliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further spoke of key social welfare schemes under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, including health insurance, and said the “Lakhpati Didi” initiative was “playing a transformative role in advancing women’s empowerment and financial independence at the grassroots level.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further spoke of key social welfare schemes under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, including health insurance, and said the “Lakhpati Didi” initiative was “playing a transformative role in advancing women’s empowerment and financial independence at the grassroots level.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both sides agreed to strengthen party-to-party engagement through structured dialogue at various levels of leadership, with discussions centred on sharing best practices, fostering greater exchange of ideas, and enhancing institutional cooperation between the BJP and the LDP in the Indo-Pacific region. Nabin was accompanied by BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh and lawmaker Yaduveer Wadiyar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both sides agreed to strengthen party-to-party engagement through structured dialogue at various levels of leadership, with discussions centred on sharing best practices, fostering greater exchange of ideas, and enhancing institutional cooperation between the BJP and the LDP in the Indo-Pacific region. Nabin was accompanied by BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh and lawmaker Yaduveer Wadiyar. {{/usCountry}}

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