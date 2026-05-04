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BJP chief Nitin Nabin meets Japan’s LDP delegation

BJP chief Nitin Nabin met Japan's LDP delegation, emphasizing strong ties and initiatives like "Make in India" to enhance bilateral cooperation and youth empowerment.

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday met a delegation from Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Kobayashi Takayuki, chairperson of the policy research council and member of the House of Representatives, at the party’s headquarters in Delhi.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin meets Japan’s LDP delegation

Nabin described the relationship between the two countries as a “strong partnership rooted in shared democratic values and mutual respect”.

“The close personal rapport between Prime Minster Narendra Modi and former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe has played a defining role in elevating bilateral ties to new heights and giving strategic direction to the partnership,” said Nabin, adding that the “KNOW BJP” initiative — a structured outreach programme designed to build institutional linkages between the party and political organisations across the world— served as an important platform to “enhance international understanding and encourage exchange of ideas.

Kobayashi acknowledged that under PM Modi’s leadership, India-Japan relations “witnessed significant growth and acquired new momentum,” noting that the strong civilisational links between the two nations continue to bind them together.

 
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