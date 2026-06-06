BJP chief takes a ‘puppets’ dig as Cockroach Janta Party protest sets a 7-day ‘deadline’ for education minister to quit

“Some people sitting abroad think that they will dictate the direction to India's youth,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nitin Nabin said on Saturday, hours after a large crowd gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against recent exam lapses under the banner of Cockroach Janta Party. BJP National President Nitin Nabin in Ranchi where he said that some people have labeled this country's youth as anti-establishment. (PTI)

The BJP chief said that while the youth “wants to work towards building of the nation and secure their future”, some people have “labeled this country's youth as anti-establishment”.

Also read: NTA dismisses claims of NEET re-exam paper ‘leak’, warns of action

The protest was called by the youth-led CJP, a mock political party which emerged recently after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's alleged remarks on the unemployed youth of the country.

“To those who want to drag this country's youth into negative politics, I warn them that India's youth will engage in positive politics. We will oppose on the basis of democracy, but we will not allow the standards of democracy to be destroyed,” Nabin said at an ‘Intellectuals Meet’ in Ranchi.

The BJP shared a video clip of the speech on its official X handle. “Some people, sitting abroad, think that they will dictate the direction to India's youth. But India's youth will not move forward as puppets in the hands of a few people,” Nabin said.

Also read: Kids worry, parents feel the pressure too, both land up at ‘Cockroach’ protest

People have the right to oppose, but within democratic norms, he said.

He said the country's youths are known for innovation and creation.

"Because of their dedication, hard work and efforts, around two lakh startups have come up. The country aims to become a global IT hub," Nabin said.

"The anti-establishment campaigns we witnessed in our neighbouring countries can never be for the country's youths, who will work in a disciplined manner to build the nation," he said.