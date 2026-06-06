NTA dismisses chatter of NEET re-exam paper ‘leak’, warns of action: ‘Every such claim is a fabrication’

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has dismissed allegations of leak or sale of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination question paper as "false" and "fraudulent". The agency warned of strict action against those spreading such content after social media buzz surrounding NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, adding that such messages were aimed at misleading students and parents. Photo for representation

The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is currently investigating this matter, and a retest is scheduled for June 21. As the alleged paper leak set off a controversy, the Centre last week told the Supreme Court that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “personally supervising” the issue.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) has noted certain messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming a 'leak', advance access or 'sale' of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper," the NTA said in a post on X.

"These claims are false, fraudulent and intended to mislead," the NTA said, adding that such content was being circulated by "organised cheating rackets" seeking to exploit the anxiety of candidates and their families by selling fake question papers.

"Such content is the work of organised cheating rackets that prey on the anxiety of students and their families. Their objective is to extort money by selling fake 'papers', and every such claim circulating is a fabrication," the agency added.

"The integrity of the examination process is fully intact, and every safeguard is in place to ensure a fair and secure examination for all candidates," the agency said.