BJP coming to Tamil Nadu to serve people: Nadda

Following its record-breaking victory in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has increased its focus on Tamil Nadu with party president J P Nadda urging people to shift their allegiance to the saffron party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At a public meeting in Coimbatore on Tuesday evening, Nadda hit out at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its principal ally, the Congress. “Friends, I’d like to share with you that the nation is in safe hands but the state is not in safe hands. Better change the hands,” Nadda said.

“What is the difference between DMK and Congress party? DMK is Karunanidhi and sons. Congress party is Gandhi and sons. They are all family dynastic parties. So, I’ve come here and I request you all to see to it that here also, ideology-based, principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, trying to bring infrastructure development, empowerment of the poor, farmers, women, youth, Dalits, tribals is done. We are going to do this under the dynamic leadership of Modiji and crores of BJP workers. And next time when I come, I want an assurance from you that here also I will find the lotus,” said Nadda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said he doesn’t understand whether the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is trying to unite or break the country. “I would not like to take the name of a person. But one person who talks about the Tamil nation was moving around with Rahul Gandhi. You can find all those who have been fighting against the sentiments of India there,” he said, adding, “You are the representative of Bharat todo. We are the representatives of Bharat Jodo.”

He said Gandhi showed solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who raised slogans against the hanging of Afzal Guru. “Such people should apologise to the nation. This is not Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is Bharat Todo Yatra.”

Nadda criticised DMK and Congress and said the two parties practice dynastic politics, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a proponent of regional aspirations. Nadda said Modi spoke of Tamil Nadu’s literature, language and culture, and quoted Tamil poems at the United Nations. “That is how we have to understand how he has assimilated national commitment with regional aspirations,” he said, adding that the gifts the Prime Minister presents to foreign dignitaries are manufactured locally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“DMK is not a regional party. It is a family party. It is a dynasty party. It has nothing to do with regional aspirations,” Nadda said, adding, “It has to do with family. And in that family also there is no brother and sister. It is Karunanidhi and sons. Rest can go where they want to go. In DMK, D stands for dynasty, M for money swindling and K for katta panchayat.”

Nadda said the BJP was “coming” to Tamil Nadu, indicating that the national party was trying to make a footprint in the southern state. “We have come here to serve you. They (DMK) are here to ruin you,” he said. “We are here to take care of people. They are here to take care of their family. For us nation first, party second, self last. For them it is self first, party second. It is not only the nation last for them, it is nation lost. We are here to unite. They are here to divide.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nadda referred to infrastructure, education and welfare projects provided by the union government to Tamil Nadu, adding that the state has been given 11 medical institutions, which is the highest among all states.

“India is seeing a stable economy under Prime Miniter Modi despite Covid-19 and the Ukraine war,” Nadda said. “The world believes in Modiji’s leadership and management. I’m not exaggerating. You see what has happened to China in Covid-19 management. What has happened to the Chinese President’s Zero Covid policy? Even in the western world, they haven’t been able to vaccinate their people. Even in America they have not been able to complete their vaccination programme. But here, I see all of you are sitting closely. None of you has got a mask. This has happened because Prime Minister Modi has given us 220crore double doses with a booster and he has prepared the country to fight Covid-19, although we have to be cautious and wear masks.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}