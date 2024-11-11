In complaint to EC, BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of creating ‘enmity’ between states: ‘Falsehoods, lies’

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday filed a complaint before the Election Commission against leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "pitting states against each other and lying that BJP is about to destroy the Constitution". The BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi has made such remarks despite repeated notices and warnings. (PTI)

A delegation led by Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal met the poll panel officials for the complaint, pertaining to a speech made by Gandhi on November 6 in Maharashtra.

Meghwal said, "Rahul Gandhi tried to lie once again for Maharashtra Election, he attempted to pit states against each other, he waved the Constitution and lied again that the BJP is about to destroy the Constitution. This is false. We said that this should be stopped."

Meghwal said the delegation further told the poll governing body that the Congress leader is "habitual in doing this and is not deterring from this despite warnings and notices". The BJP has asked for an FIR to be lodged against Rahul under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section 353, he added.

‘Gross violation of MCC’, alleges BJP

"We wish to bring to your notice the gross violation of MCC and other electoral and penal laws, by Shri Rahul Gandhi of Indian National Congress, while the Model Code of Conduct enforced effective 15th October 2024 in the State of Maharashtra," the complaint by BJP read.

The saffron party quoted Gandhi's purported November 6 speech from a rally in poll-bound Maharashtra, wherein he accused the BJP and RSS of trying to destroy the constitution.



"If you take out the list of vice chancellors of India's universities, you won't find any merit. There is only one criteria for appointment- RSS membership. If you want to become vice-chancellor, take a RSS membership on Science, on Geography, on History...even if you don't know anything that does not matter when you are from the RSS. And this is happening not just with one institution, but with all institutions of the country," Rahul said according to BJP.

According to the BJP complaint, Rahul Gandhi also alleged Apple iPhones and Boeing airplanes being manufactured in other states at Maharashtra's expense.

The BJP also alleged that the Congress leader is inciting the youths of Maharashtra which is “immensely dangerous for the unity and integrity of the nation”.

“As only expected and in line with his typical pattern of campaigning and general conduct, Shri Rahul Gandhi's speech was full of falsehood and lies, intending to create disaffection, enmity and ill-will between the states of Union of India,” the BJP wrote.



“He has been constantly making false, unsubstantiated, unverified and baseless allegations against the BJP. His nefarious attempt to create a rift between the citizens of India on the basis of place, caste and religion is solely aimed to achieve the electoral gains in the ongoing assembly elections in the state of Maharashtra,” the BJP added.