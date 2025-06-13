Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
BJP, Congress, opposition parties cancel programmes in UP after Ahmedabad plane crash

PTI |
Jun 13, 2025 05:23 PM IST

State Congress chief Ajay Rai said all programmes of the Congress have been "cancelled and they have been changed to 'shraddhanjali sabha'."

The BJP and the Congress have cancelled all their programmes scheduled for Friday in view of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, party leaders said.

The Air India crash in Ahmedabad claimed the lives of 241 passengers, with just a lone survivor. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
The Air India crash in Ahmedabad claimed the lives of 241 passengers, with just a lone survivor. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

"All the programmes of the BJP, which were scheduled to be held on June 13 have been cancelled in view of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Some events of June 12 were also cancelled," Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary told PTI.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had cancelled all his public programmes scheduled for Friday following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad in which 241 passengers and crew members were killed.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) also announced suspension of party functions and events for the next three days as a mark of respect for the victims.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / BJP, Congress, opposition parties cancel programmes in UP after Ahmedabad plane crash
Friday, June 13, 2025
