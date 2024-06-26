BJP criticises Opposition for demanding deputy Speaker’s post

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the Opposition for demanding the deputy Speaker’s post and pointed out that in state assemblies where the Opposition is in power, the deputy’s post has been retained by the ruling party. The ruling side said had the Opposition wanted to show respect toward K Suresh for his long parliamentary experience, they could have nominated him for the post of the Leader of the Opposition (PTI)

To be sure, from the 6th to the 16th Lok Sabha the post of the deputy Speaker was held by the Opposition. The last time the post was given to the Opposition was in the 16th Lok Sabha when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s M Thambi Durai was the deputy speaker and the BJP’s Sumitra Mahajan was the Speaker. In the 17th Lok Sabha, the post remained vacant although there was speculation that the post might be given to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) that was counted as a party friendly to the ruling dispensation.

Talking to media persons,BJP’s New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj said, “It would have been better if the election was conducted unanimously as the Speaker belongs to everyone, but it is sad that the Opposition has made it conditional...K Suresh is an experienced leader, why then did the Opposition not elect him as the LoP?”

She said the INDIA bloc was aware of the fact that they did not have the numbers to secure his election as Speaker.