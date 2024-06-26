 BJP criticises Opposition for demanding deputy Speaker’s post | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP criticises Opposition for demanding deputy Speaker’s post

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Jun 26, 2024 01:12 PM IST

The ruling party pointed out that in state assemblies where the Opposition is in power, the deputy Speaker’s post has been retained by the ruling party

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the Opposition for demanding the deputy Speaker’s post and pointed out that in state assemblies where the Opposition is in power, the deputy’s post has been retained by the ruling party.

The ruling side said had the Opposition wanted to show respect toward K Suresh for his long parliamentary experience, they could have nominated him for the post of the Leader of the Opposition (PTI)
The ruling side said had the Opposition wanted to show respect toward K Suresh for his long parliamentary experience, they could have nominated him for the post of the Leader of the Opposition (PTI)

The ruling side said had the Opposition wanted to show respect toward K Suresh for his long parliamentary experience, they could have nominated him for the post of the Leader of the Opposition.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

To be sure, from the 6th to the 16th Lok Sabha the post of the deputy Speaker was held by the Opposition. The last time the post was given to the Opposition was in the 16th Lok Sabha when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s M Thambi Durai was the deputy speaker and the BJP’s Sumitra Mahajan was the Speaker. In the 17th Lok Sabha, the post remained vacant although there was speculation that the post might be given to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) that was counted as a party friendly to the ruling dispensation.

Talking to media persons,BJP’s New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj said, “It would have been better if the election was conducted unanimously as the Speaker belongs to everyone, but it is sad that the Opposition has made it conditional...K Suresh is an experienced leader, why then did the Opposition not elect him as the LoP?”

She said the INDIA bloc was aware of the fact that they did not have the numbers to secure his election as Speaker.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / BJP criticises Opposition for demanding deputy Speaker’s post
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On