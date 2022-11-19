BJP files police complaint against Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal over Tihar jail video; AAP shows medical report

The Delhi BJP on Saturday filed a police complaint against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after a purported video of Jain getting a massage inside his cell in Tihar Jail got leaked and went viral triggering a massive face-off between the BJP and the AAP. The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, tweeted the medical report of Jain claiming that the minister has an L5-S1 vertebrae disc injury for which the doctor recommended regular physiotherapy and acupressure treatment. The AAP said that the massage that Satyendar Jain was shown to be receiving in the viral video is part of the treatment.

Here is the copy of BJP's complaint against Satyendar Jain and Arvind Kejriwal

Calling Satyendar Jain the 'collection agent' for Kejriwal, the Delhi BJP leader said it is very shocking that Kejriwal is not taking any action against Jain which shows that Arvind Kejriwal is also involved in these and provided VVIP facilities to Jain.

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed the BJP illegally released the video calling it ‘VIP treatment’ as it is losing both the MCD and the Gujarat elections.

The video on Saturday added fresh fuel to the ongoing row which started after the Enforcement Directorate informed a Delhi court that Jain was being provided with luxurious facilities inside Tihar jail. Apart from massage, he was getting fruit salads inside the jail, the agency told the court. The Union home ministry sought a report from Delhi's chief secretary regarding the allegations.

In the awake of the serious charges, at least 28 prison officials of Tihar have been transferred recently. Ajit Kumar, the superintendent has been suspended for his alleged role.

Congress has also chimed in the row slamming the Aam Aadmi model of Kejriwal. "Arvind Kejriwal should answer what is his compulsion that he has not yet sacked his reference minister Satyendar Jain from the post? If you look at the viral video, it looks less like a jail barrack and more like a hotel room," Congress national spokesperson Alka Lamba said.

