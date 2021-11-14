Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP fooling traders in the name of tax rebate: AAP
BJP fooling traders in the name of tax rebate: AAP


The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations of allegedly tricking traders by first raising different taxes
Published on Nov 14, 2021 04:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations of allegedly tricking traders by first raising different taxes and not refunding those who have already paid up despite offering a rebate ahead of elections.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “On October 25 last year, the BJP-ruled MCDs stated in an order that the increased rates of (commercial) property tax will be reduced till March 31, 2022, but those who have deposited extra tax will not be refunded. The BJP has come up with this new trick to fool people ahead of the MCD elections. And, if they come back to power, then they will again charge 17 times the tax.”

