BJP govts misuse public’s money, make policies for handful of people, says Rahul Gandhi

The fuel for the ‘Gaurav Yatra’ undertaken by Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has been bought with the money of the state’s common people, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday.

“The petrol and diesel for the vehicles of the ‘Gaurav Yatra’ comes from your pockets. When you see (prime minister Narendra) Modiji smiling or the advertisements of the Vasundhara Raje government, these are paid from money taken from your pockets,” he said addressing a party rally at Sagwara in the state’s Dungarpur district.

The Congress will fight the elections in Rajasthan with unity to alleviate the suffering of the state’s people under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said. “Our party leaders have understood one thing that BJP governments have only brought pain and suffering to the people of Rajasthan.”

He said that Congress had announced railway lines worth Rs 2000 crore to connect the districts of Rajasthan, but the BJP government cancelled this project.

“We will implement this when we come to power,” he added.

Hitting out at prime minister Narendra Modi’s pet bullet train project, Gandhi said it would the railway budget of India is Rs 1,50,000 crore but the prime minister announced the bullet train of Rs 1,00,000 crore that only benefits a handful of people.

“The MNREGA empowered millions of people by providing them guaranteed employment. Even this was stolen away from Modi government. All policies started by the Modi government only benefit a handful of people,” he said.

“No one can save Rajasthan government from falling. Neither Narendra Modi, nor his money. Our work is to protect the common people by prioritising job creation. Make in India has flopped. The Congress government will open the doors of banks to our the youth and MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises of Rajasthan who in turn will provide employment,” he said.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 16:43 IST