‘BJP handed a dead snake to Saini’: JJP leader attacks state govt on Haryana polls

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) General secretary Digvijay Chautala said on Sunday that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was given a "dead snake" by Bharatiya Janata Party, and he could not control the damage done to the state, which might be the reason for BJP being voted out of power. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini (HT File)

"The situation is clear that BJP is going out of Haryana. The situation is bad for BJP in Haryana, I have been saying this from day one, that BJP will not even understand what happened to them," he told ANI.

He also said that the Haryana CM was given a "dead snake" by the BJP, as most of the damage was done by Congress already.

"Nayab Singh Saini is a good person, he did not put the state in such a situation, that was done by the one before (Congress). Nayab Singh Saini just couldn't control the damage. He is a good, honest person, bas sharif aadmi ke gale mein mara hua saap daal diya BJP ne, jisme jaan hi nahi thi (BJP put a dead snake around the neck of a good person)," he said.

He further claimed that exit polls are overestimating BJP's seat share in the assembly, "They are saying 20 seats, I don't believe that, I believe they will get 15 or 16 seats."

Talking about the possibility that Congress might also need to form an alliance with JJP or other parties, he said, "Now we can't say anything, the results will be out then we will see, it could be possible that even Congress might need to have a coalition with other parties."

He further said that even though he does not doubt the process of exit polls, he doesn't believe that they are accurate because of their small sample size.

"I can't say much about exit polls, their sample is really less, I respect the process and I am not questioning it, but I don't believe they are that accurate," he said.

According to the Republic TV-Matrize poll, the Congress Party may get 55-62 seats out of 90, while the BJP is poised to win 18-24 seats.

People Pulse poll survey said that the Congress may get 44-54 seats, BJP 15-29 and others may win up to 4-9 seats.

Dainik Bhaskar in its poll survey suggested that the Congress will get 44-54 seats, BJP 15-29 and others may get 4-9.

As per the Dhruv Research polls survey, the Congress may get 50-64 seats, and BJP may win up to 22-32 seats in the state.