Assembly elections live updates: Exit polls predict Congress majority in Haryana, edge to INDIA bloc in J&K

Assembly elections live updates: Women voters wait outside a polling booth to cast their votes during the Haryana Assembly Election at Raipur village in Nuh, Mewat, in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Assembly elections live updates: Elections to the 90-member state legislative assembly passed off peacefully in Haryana, barring minor clashes in Nuh district on Saturday. According to the Election Commmission of India (ECI), single-phase polling recorded a voter turnout of 65.65 per cent as of 11.45 pm, a slight drop from 68% recorded in previous assembly elections in 2019....Read More

The exit polls predicted a clear majority for the Congress party in Haryana with some survey's predicting more than 50 seats. Two major parties, the ruling BJP and the Congress expressed confidence of thumping victory. The majority mark to form a government in Haryana is 46.

In the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the exit polls predicted an edge to the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, gaining seats close to the majority mark of 46. Overall, the first assembly election in J&K after abrogation of Article 370 is expected to throw up mixed results.

The BJP is predicted to emerge as the largest party in the Jammu region, while the Congress-NC alliance will suprass the BJP and other smaller parties in the Kashmir Valley. NC is expected to emerge as the single largest party overall from the three-phase elections that recorded 63.88 per cent votes.

Counting of votes for Haryana and J&K will take place on October 8.