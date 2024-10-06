Assembly elections live updates: Exit polls predict Congress majority in Haryana, edge to INDIA bloc in J&K
Assembly elections live updates: Elections to the 90-member state legislative assembly passed off peacefully in Haryana, barring minor clashes in Nuh district on Saturday. According to the Election Commmission of India (ECI), single-phase polling recorded a voter turnout of 65.65 per cent as of 11.45 pm, a slight drop from 68% recorded in previous assembly elections in 2019....Read More
The exit polls predicted a clear majority for the Congress party in Haryana with some survey's predicting more than 50 seats. Two major parties, the ruling BJP and the Congress expressed confidence of thumping victory. The majority mark to form a government in Haryana is 46.
In the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the exit polls predicted an edge to the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, gaining seats close to the majority mark of 46. Overall, the first assembly election in J&K after abrogation of Article 370 is expected to throw up mixed results.
The BJP is predicted to emerge as the largest party in the Jammu region, while the Congress-NC alliance will suprass the BJP and other smaller parties in the Kashmir Valley. NC is expected to emerge as the single largest party overall from the three-phase elections that recorded 63.88 per cent votes.
Counting of votes for Haryana and J&K will take place on October 8.
Assembly elections live updates: Engineer Rashid says pressing issues of J&K remain priority than govt formation
Assembly elections live updates: President of Awami Ittehad Party and MP, Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid emphasized that addresses the pressing issues affecting J-K residents is his primary concern, rather than new government formation.
"This exit poll is on expected lines. In fact, the exact poll will be even better than this. We have been maintaining that this vote is against BJP's hegemony and their anti-people actions and divisive politics. People had decided to vote to keep BJP out of the power corridor," he said. (ANI)
Assembly elections live updates: Engineer Rashid says Delhi will control new govt in J&K
Assembly elections live updates: Awami Ittehad Party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Saturday said irrespective of the assembly election results in J&K, the Union Territory's control will lie with Delhi.
Rashid said he never relied on exit poll predictions. "Did anybody predict me winning the Baramulla parliamentary elections? Nobody! I was in jail and the least I could experience was that nobody talked about us. Anyway, people have voted, so let's wait till October 8," he asked.
Assembly elections live updates: Bhupinder Hooda says high command will decide CM face
Assembly elections live updates: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda reiterated that the party high command will decide on the CM pick based on the opinions of elected MLA's.
"When people sought an account (of the works done) from them, they changed their chief minister. But people decided to change the government," he said referring to the exit polls predictions.
Assembly elections live updates: PDP vows any step to save Kashmir's identity
Assembly elections live updates: PDP leader Zuhaib Mir said the party is ready to take any step to save the identity of Kashmir, hinting at possibility of a strategy to support any non-BJP government in J&K.
"As far as we are concerned, exit polls are not a serious activity but time pass activity. PDP is confident that it will be an indispensable and important part of the secular government that will form in J-K. PDP will have an important role in forming any secular government. We had said that we are ready to take any step to save the identity of Kashmir but for this, it is important that we formulate a secular government, a government against BJP not with them," he said.