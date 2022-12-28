BJP hits out as Khurshid compares Rahul to Ram

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday lashed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him “corrupt” and a “hypocrite Hindu”, a day after he visited the memorial of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his party colleague Salman Khurshid likened him to Lord Ram.

“The Congress will go to any lengths to appease Rahul Gandhi by comparing this corrupt man to Lord Ram,” said BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. “This is the same Congress that used to say Lord Ram was a fictional figure. The same person they compare to Lord Ram says men go to temples to tease and molest women.”

Saying it “is not wrong to call Rahul Gandhi a hypocrite Hindu”, Bhatia added: “For the purpose of acquiring votes, if they have to resort to filthy politics, it is in the DNA of Congress leaders. To compare a god with a person is an audacious move, and the people will definitely teach them a lesson.”

Talking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Monday, former Union minister Khurshid likened Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram. “Lord Ram’s ‘khadau’ (footwear) is not able to reach places, his brother Bharat takes the ‘khadau’ and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the ‘khadau’ in Uttar Pradesh. Now that ‘khadau’ has reached Uttar Pradesh, Ram ji will also come,” Khurshid said referring to the Ramayana.

Asked about BJP’s reaction to his remarks, Khurshid told reporters on Tuesday, “If I believe somebody is following the path shown by God, then what will I say if I have to praise him? How do you praise a person if he has attained such a height? Isn’t this said that he is like God? No one can replace God but everyone can try to walk the path shown by him.”

During a break from the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited memorials of several leaders in Delhi, including Mahatma Gandhi, Dalit leader Jagjivan Ram and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Reacting to the former Congress leader’s visit to Vajpayee’s memorial, Bhatia said: “When elections arrive, he starts pretending to be a Hindu. It was pleasing to see the corrupt Rahul Gandhi see himself prostrating in front of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s memorial, who was a beacon of honesty.”

“Whether it is Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or Dr BR Ambedkar or Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, no one was given their deserved respect by the Congress,” alleged the BJP spokesperson. “Dr BR Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel received Bharat Ratna in 1990 and 1991. However, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were given Bharat Ratna by their own cabinets. Even Rajiv Gandhi also got Bharat Ratna in 1991.”

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of indulging in the “politics of hypocrisy”, Bhatia said it would be better if he thinks about the ideals of Vajpayee.