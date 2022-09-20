BJP in pole position to win two more Rajya Sabha seats

In the remaining 18 months of the Narendra Modi government’s current term, the composition of the Rajya Sabha will tilt further in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is set to gain two seats. It will get its first Upper House MP from West Bengal and fill up a vacancy from Tripura.

Between now and April 2024, biennial elections for 12 Rajya Sabha seats from four states will be held. The seat position of Goa, Delhi and Sikkim will remain unchanged, but West Bengal will add one seat to the tally of the BJP.

There will be a by-election to Rajya Sabha from Tripura this month after BJP’s Manik Saha resigned in July to become chief minister of the state. Tripura’s ruling BJP is expected to win the seat.

The party positions in the Upper House are significant as the Modi government is expected to push a slew of legislations and dominate the parliamentary debate ahead of the 2024 national election.

The BJP currently has 91 MPs in the Upper House, while the Congress has 31. The Rajya Sabha has 238 elected and 12 appointed members.

There will be Rajya Sabha elections in two states in 2023. In Goa, the BJP will retain its seat and the biennial election in West Bengal, due August 2023, will give the BJP its first Rajya Sabha seat from the state. It will come at the cost of the seat held by Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya.

A total of seven seats will see biennial polls in West Bengal and the remaining six seats will be retained by Trinamool Congress party.

In 2024, months before the general election, the term of three Rajya seats from Delhi — all held by the Aam Aadmi Party — will be over. But with sweeping majority in the Delhi assembly, it will be a cakewalk for the AAP to retain all three seats.

The last round of Rajya Sabha poll before the 2024 general election will be held for one seat in Sikkim in February 2024. Sikkim Democratic Front, the state’s ruling party, is expected to retain the seat.