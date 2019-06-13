BJP IT cell member in Assam arrested over ‘derogatory’ post on Facebook

The Assam Police have arrested one person associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly posting communal remarks on social media. Two other persons linked to the political party were called in for questioning after similar complaints, police officials said on Thursday.

“After a complaint, we arrested one person named Nitu Bora, the secretary of the local IT cell of the BJP. He made derogatory remarks against a particular community on Facebook,” said Swapneel Deka, Superintendent of Police, Morigaon.

In Udalguri district, Superintendent of Police Longnit Teron said a person was called in for questioning after he posted fake news that a woman belonging to the local tribal community has been raped by a member of a particular community. “The person is a BJP supporter. He was called in for questioning,” Teron said.

In Tinsukia in Upper Assam, Superintendent of Police Shiladitya Chetia said a person who was associated with the BJP was questioned and counseled by the police after complaints of him posting inflammatory and communal stuff on Facebook.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 21:42 IST