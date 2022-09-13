‘Sonia Gandhi next PM candidate for BJP?' Kejriwal steps up attack in Gujarat

In Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday continued his attack on the BJP, while he also lashed out at the Congress ahead of the assembly elections due in the state in a few months. "The BJP keeps changing chief ministers," the AAP chief said amid attempts to expand the footprint in the state. He was referring to the recent leadership rejig in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Tripura have witnessed similar changes too in the recent years.

"I have heard that after PM Modi, Sonia ji would be next candidate for the BJP for the prime minister's post," Kejriwal said at a briefing, while taking a sharp jibe amid speculation of activist Medha Patkar being considered for the chief minister's post. "Please ask the BJP leader who has been asking questions on this about the consideration of Sonia ji being considered a candidate for Modi ji's successor."

His dig was in response to claims that the AAP was ensuring a "backdoor entry" for Medha Patkar.

Hitting out at the BJP, which has been ruling in the state for nearly 27 years, he added: "There is no need to fear any longer. Bhajpa jaa rahi hai, Aam Aadmi Party aa rahi hai. (The BJP is going and the AAP is coming to power). Whatever scams have happened in the state, would be probed and public would get back their money. We will use the money to build public infrastructure."

While answering a reporter's question, he also took a sharp aim at the grand old party. "The Congress is finished. Let's stop taking questions about them."

On being questioned about his faceoff with the state police amid security concerns linked to his auto ride on Monday, Kejriwal said: "Should a CM not travel by auto? I travel on autos in Delhi too. Later, I was given security here also." He yet again slammed the ruling party in Gujarat over attacks on the AAP linked to promises of subsidised electricity.

