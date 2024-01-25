BJP launches campaign for Lok Sabha polls with 'Modi ko chunte hai' slogan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched its poll campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It also launched its slogan for the elections -- Modi ko chunte hai (let us choose Prime Minister Narendra Modi). Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 'NaMo Nav Matadata Sammelan' for first-time voters, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

The campaign was launched in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda at an event for first-time voters conclave – NaMo Navmatdata Sammelan.

During the occasion, the party also released its campaign theme song ‘Phir ek baar Modi sarkar’: Yogi Adityanath's Lok Sabha polls pitch– “Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hain ((Not dreams, but (we) weave reality, That’s why everyone chooses Modi)."

The campaign song says India's situation was deplorable and then the country chose Namo (Narendra Modi) as the PM.

“Namo kept his promise and the dream of a developed country did not merely remain a dream. Namo chose the right paths and weaved reality, not dream. That's why everyone chooses Modi,” it lyrics said.

The video ends with the photo of PM Modi lying prostrate in front of the Ram Lalla idol following the ‘pran pratistha’ on January 22 in Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

The campaign song also mentioned PM Modi's projects for various sections of the people; the success of the Modi government's foreign policy etc. Another version of the same song ‘Tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte’ was launched ahead of the state elections in 2023.

At the event, Nadda said that PM Modi has set a significant goal for us, and that goal is to build a 'Saksham Bharat', 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"Only a great leader like Modi Ji can help realise this goal. We have a firm belief that under the visionary leadership of Modi Ji, India will soon become a developed country," he emphasised.

PM Narendra Modi, who connected virtually at the conclave highlighted the power of the full majority government.

"Today, India's glory shines highly on the global stage. When I meet and greet global leaders, it's not Modi but 140 crore Indians who represent India, who represent this great nation. Today, India stands strong and resilient, more than ever before. Notably, this is the power of a poorna bahumat sarkar'," PM Modi said.