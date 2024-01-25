‘Phir ek baar Modi sarkar’: Yogi Adityanath's Lok Sabha polls pitch

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday raised the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign slogan ‘Phir ek baar Modi sarkar’ (Once again Modi government) at a rally in the state's Bulandshahr district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today kickstarted the Lok Sabha election campaign earlier in the day. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects in Bulandshahr.(PTI)

Addressing the mega event, Yogi exuded confidence in the PM Modi-led BJP government winning a third term in the upcoming general election.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“We will have to come together in taking forward the resolutions of a developed India…In a few days, the majority of the public will stand together and say ‘Phir ek baar Modi sarkar’. The Modi government will get a larger vote share this time compared to 2019,” the UP chief minister said.

Last week, Yogi launched BJP's wall-writing campaign in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections with the slogan “ek baar phir Modi sarkar, is baar BJP 400 paar”. In a video shared by UP CM on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, he can be seen drawing a lotus flower on a wall in Gorakhpur. Notably, the campaign aims at enthusing the BJP workers ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“Draw the lotus and write the slogan underneath it wherever there is space on public buildings. However, permission must be taken before writing on someone's personal property. Efforts should be made to ensure that no space is empty of slogans,” Yogi said while addressing the media on January 15.

PM Modi in Bulandshahr

PM Modi on Thursday kickstarted his Lok Sabha election campaign by launching various development projects worth more than ₹19,100 crore in Bulandshahr. He is also carrying out a mega rally in the district, marking his first public appearance in the state after the momentous Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22.

Addressing a rally, Modi said that his government is giving top priority to the welfare of farmers and making efforts to link agriculture with technology. He also referred to the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram temple saying it is time to take the ‘rashtriya pratishtha’ to new heights.

“In Ayodhya, I had said in the presence of Ram Lalla that the work of Pran Pratishtha has been completed, now is the time to give new heights to the prestige of the nation. We have to further pave the way from 'Dev to Desh' and from 'Ram to Rashtra'…Our target is to make the country Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.

“The creation of a developed India is also not possible without the rapid development of Uttar Pradesh. For many years after independence, development was limited to only a few areas. A large part of the country remained deprived of development. Even in this, Uttar Pradesh, which had the largest population, was not given much attention because, for a long time, the governments here behaved like rulers,” the PM added.

(With inputs from agencies)