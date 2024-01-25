PM Modi to launch development projects in UP's Bulandshahr, welcome France's Macron in Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and dedicate a plethora of development projects worth over ₹19,100 crore on Thursday in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh before heading to Jaipur to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations. French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP)

During the first leg of his journey, Prime Minister Modi will launch the 173 km long double line electrified section between New Khurja - New Rewari on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). This section boasts a one-kilometre-long double-line rail tunnel with high-rise electrification, a first of its kind in the world. It is expected to enhance connectivity between the Western and Eastern DFCs, streamlining the operation of both freight and passenger trains by shifting goods trains on the DFC track.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the fourth line connecting Mathura - Palwal section and Chipiyana Buzurg - Dadri section, a move aimed at augmenting rail connectivity from the national capital to Southern, Western, and Eastern India.

The road sector will witness a significant boost with the inauguration of several key projects, including the Aligarh to Bhadwas four-laning work Package-1, the widening of Meerut to Karnal border via Shamli, and the four-laning of the Shamli-Muzaffarnagar section.

Prime Minister Modi will then dedicate the Tundla-Gawaria Pipeline by Indian Oil, a ₹700 crore project covering 255 km, designed to transport petroleum products efficiently. The pipeline project will facilitate the transportation of petroleum products from Tundla to Gawaria T-Point of Barauni-Kanpur Pipeline.

The inauguration of development projects in Bulandshahr is also seen as the launch of PM Modi's electoral campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Modi will then head to Jaipur to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur. The two leaders will visit various places of cultural and historical significance in the city, including the famous Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal.

Macron is the fifth French president to be the chief guest at India's Republic Day after François Hollande(2016), Nicolas Sarkozy (2008), Jacques Chirac (1998), Valery Giscard d'Estaing (1980) and Jacques Chirac as PM (1976).